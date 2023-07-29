MAYFIELD — Lana Kay Riley, 77, of Mayfield, passed away at 4:29 a.m. July 24, 2023, at her residence in Mayfield. Born Oct. 13, 1945, in Mayfield, Lana was the daughter of the late Herbert and Aileen Lancaster McNeilly.
Lana was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University. She was retired from the Kentucky Department for Employment Services.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Don Q. McNeilly and Robert L. McNeilly.
Lana is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Riley of Mayfield; nieces, Melanie (Jack) Shivetts, and Joanna (Eric Peterson) McNeilly; great nieces and nephews, Keller Peterson, Fionna Peterson, Josh Shivetts, Jake Shivetts; her sister-in-law, Anne McNeilly; her three step-nephews, Tom (Cheri) Hampton, Eddie (Ellie) Hampton and David (Diana) Hampton and their extended families; and her two step-sons, Michael Riley and Keith Riley.
Lana was devoted to her family and extended family. She was the sunshine of their lives. She was a champion of the Mayfield-Graves County Library, and enjoyed reading, working on genealogy, and gardening. She is a well known animal lover, loved being a part of her Mayfield community and kept a festive holiday spirit year-round.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak with Rev. Wes Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 N. 12th St., Mayfield, KY 42066; or donations of blood at your local Red Cross or blood bank.
