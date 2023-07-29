MAYFIELD — Lana Kay Riley, 77, of Mayfield, passed away at 4:29 a.m. July 24, 2023, at her residence in Mayfield. Born Oct. 13, 1945, in Mayfield, Lana was the daughter of the late Herbert and Aileen Lancaster McNeilly.

Lana was a graduate of Mayfield High School and Murray State University. She was retired from the Kentucky Department for Employment Services.

Service information

Aug 3
Memorial Service
Thursday, August 3, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Aug 3
Visitation
Thursday, August 3, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
