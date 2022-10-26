LEXINGTON — Lana Jo Bastian, 67, passed peacefully on OCt. 23, 2022. Born on July 20, 1955, in Paducah, she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy Morland Shoulta. Lana was retired from Wal-Mart, a member of the St. Francis DeSales Church and a graduate of Lone Oak High School.
Survivors include two daughters, Amber (Wayne) Roberts and Shana Nanney of Lexington; and five grandchildren, Kaden and Addie Roberts and Christian, Ariel and Graham Nanney; three sisters, Sharon Parks of Lebanon, Tennessee, Charlotte Young of Booneville, Indiana, and Kelly Sloan of Bloomington, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
