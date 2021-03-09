BENTON — Lamon Wilson Hurt, 88, of Benton, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Hurt was a member of the Union Hill Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served honorably in the Korean War. He worked for 15 years for Grand Trunk Railroad in Chicago as well as 10 years with Fisher-Price in Murray.
He is survived by two sons, Steve Hurt and Randall Hurt, both of Hardin; one sister, Lois Starks of Fairdealing; and one granddaughter, Kayla Hurt Witbrodt.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Linda Lou Rickman Hurt; one sister and three brothers. His parents were Claude and Ruth Barnhart Hurt.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with the Rev. Josh Herndon officiating. Burial will follow at Edwards Cemetery in Benton.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Union Hill Church of Christ, 882 Union Hill Road, Benton, KY 42025.
You may light a candle, order flowers, or leave a message for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
