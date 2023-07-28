CALVERT CITY — Lala Marie Holt Reed, 98, of Calvert City, passed away at 6:15 a.m., July 26, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Lala was a member of Family Church of Christ in Draffenville. She was retired from Western Kentucky (Atmos) Gas.
CALVERT CITY — Lala Marie Holt Reed, 98, of Calvert City, passed away at 6:15 a.m., July 26, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Lala was a member of Family Church of Christ in Draffenville. She was retired from Western Kentucky (Atmos) Gas.
Lala is survived by her daughter, Cliftene “Tina” Crews of Flowery Springs, Georgia; one grandson, Steven Crews of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Wanda Mullinax Williams of Lexington and June Holt Kelley of Paducah; two nieces, Dinah High and Theresa Fox; longtime family friends, Tom Willoughby (beloved caretaker), Bonnye Roof and Sherry Willoughby, all of Paducah.
Lala was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lothilla Miller Holt and her husband, Noble Reed Jr.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Edwin Donohoo officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Family Church of Christ, 300 Carroll Road, Benton, KY 42025
Share a memory or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
