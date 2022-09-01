ALLEN, Texas — LaDonne Walker, 87, of Allen, Texas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Allen, Texas.
She was born in Benton, Kentucky, on Feb. 28, 1935, to the late Royce Leon and Freida Wawonna (Lents) Byers. LaDonne married Morris Paxton Walker on June 3, 1956, in Benton Kentucky until his death on Oct. 26, 2015. LaDonne attended Murray State College as a member of Tri-Sigma and graduated earning her Master’s Degree in Education. She was a career educator in Marshall County, Kentucky. She was a member of the church of Christ on McDermott Road in Plano, Texas, was an avid bridge player and loved to “throw a party”.
LaDonne is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer M. and Bentley Alexander of Howe, Texas; son, Jordan P. Walker; grandchildren, Jonathan B. Alexander and wife, Whitney of Howe, Texas and Lauren M. Murray and husband, Jonathan of McKinney, Texas; great grandchildren, Westin Alexander of Howe, Texas, Caroline Alexander of Howe, Texas, Maxwell Murray of McKinney, Texas, Remi Murray of McKinney, Texas, Truitt Alexander of Howe, Texas and Tucker Alexander of Howe, Texas; sister, Annelia Knight of Cross Plains, Tennessee; and by several nieces, nephews and other beloved relatives.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Melbourne Cemetery in Melbourne, Arkansas.
A family and friends visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North Allen, TX 75013.
Memorials in memory of LaDonne may be made to the church of Christ on McDermott Road for the “Brighter Together Campaign” or the “Arms of Hope—Boles Home Campus” www.armsofhope.org.
