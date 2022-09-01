ALLEN, Texas — LaDonne Walker, 87, of Allen, Texas, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Allen, Texas.

She was born in Benton, Kentucky, on Feb. 28, 1935, to the late Royce Leon and Freida Wawonna (Lents) Byers. LaDonne married Morris Paxton Walker on June 3, 1956, in Benton Kentucky until his death on Oct. 26, 2015. LaDonne attended Murray State College as a member of Tri-Sigma and graduated earning her Master’s Degree in Education. She was a career educator in Marshall County, Kentucky. She was a member of the church of Christ on McDermott Road in Plano, Texas, was an avid bridge player and loved to “throw a party”.

To plant a tree in memory of LaDonne Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In