LaDonna Jean LaMar Schoo Rogers, 87, of Paducah, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.
LaDonna was a loving and devoted mother and Christian who will always be remembered for putting God and her family first. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. John A. Rogers; six daughters, Luann Schoo of Paducah, Janis Schoo (Dennis Steinbis) of Aurora, Indiana, Cynthia Schoo (Dr. David Mauterer) of Paducah, Beverly Jean Weigle (Steve) of Paducah, Lisa Marie Lockwood (Kevin) of Melber, and Angie J. Rogers of Paducah; one sister, Rebecca Mannon of Bradenton, Florida; 15 grandchildren, Sean Fear (Sara), Joel Huffman, Jeremy Huffman (Holly), Nicholas Huffman, Rachel Huffman, Tiffany Long (Jason), Lyndsay Claiborne (Tyler), Candace Russell, Julie Russell, Kristain Russell, Kari Langston (Trevor), Abigail Haley, Jacob Haley, Chelsie Cox (Adam), and Wyatt Lockwood; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Ronald E. Schoo; daughter, Catherine Lynn Schoo; grandson, Corey Gene Daniels, and brother-in-law, James W. Mannon. Her parents were Charles Fleming LaMar and Elsie Elizabeth Marie Weber LaMar.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Indianapolis, Indiana, with no local services being held.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Contributions can be made to LeiomyoSarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation, Post Office Box 52697, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74152, or online at https://lmsdr.org. Please make contributions in memory of her daughter, Cathie Schoo.
You can share a hug from home, send a message to the family, or light a candle in memory of LaDonna at www.milnerandorr.com.
