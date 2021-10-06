HILLERMAN, Ill. — Lacinda “Cindy” Oliver, 67, of Hillerman, passed away unexpectedly at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, while riding her horse at the Cross Country Trail Ride in Eminence, Missouri, which she had been attending for 30 years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Justin Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Cindy lived life to the fullest, loved riding horses, taking pictures, kayaking, and camping. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Joppa Baptist Church, Ft. Massac Saddle Club, and Cowgirls of the Shawnee.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Lindell Oliver; sons, Kent Kester and wife Brenda, Kliff Kester and wife Wendy, Kurt Kester and wife Shelia; bonus children, Randy Oliver and wife Connie, Lynne Hillebrand and husband Quinton, Lori Fletcher and husband Jeff; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Kim Lovelace and husband Kenny; bonus mother, Mary Jane Story; several nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Harley L. “Bub” and Margaret (Storm) Story; grandchildren, Kody Michael, Laken Lee, and Blake Dean; brother, Harley L. “Speedy” Story Jr.
Visitation will be held 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 7, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.