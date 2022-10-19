MAYFIELD — L. Wayne Wadlington, born Nov. 2, 1942, 79, of Mayfield, passed away Friday Oct. 14, 2022, at his residence.

He was a member of the Lebanon Church of Christ, having served as an elder from 2001 until Sept. 2022. He loved his church family and served as an adult Sunday school teacher for many years. Mr. Wadlington served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966, having served 13 months in South Korea. He loved his country and the U.S. flag which he has displayed at his home which meant so much to him. Mr. Wadlington was a graduate of Mayfield High School in 1960. He had a BS degree from Eastern Kentucky University and got a masters degree from Murray State in 1971. He was a teacher and basketball coach in the Graves County School System from 1971 until 1996. He loved all his students very much and kept in touch with many of them. He also ran a screen printing business after teacher retirement for 18 years and then worked part time at the Howard D. Happy Company eight years before fully retiring. Mr. Wadlington was a former member of the Sedalia Lions Club. He was grateful to be able to serve his community and many friends whenever he could.

To plant a tree in memory of L. Wadlington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

