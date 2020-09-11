L. V. McGinty Jr., 79, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Born on September 4, 1941, to parents L. V. and Elinor Baker McGinty, L. V. grew up in Slidell, Louisiana, where he attended both elementary and high school. He was an excellent student and an outstanding athlete, receiving All-State awards in football, basketball, baseball and track, and leading his basketball team as a senior to Slidell High School’s first state basketball championship. He received a basketball scholarship to Tulane University and completed both a Bachelor of Science degree (’63) and a law degree (JD ‘66). Following his graduation, Mr. McGinty embarked upon a twenty-five year career with the FBI as a Special Agent and lived his life according to the bureau’s motto of “Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity.” He served in both Denver and Louisville (Pikeville, Paducah) field offices. Following his retirement from the bureau in 1992, he was appointed Chief of Police by then mayor Gerry Montgomery. He left that appointment to work as an investigator for the Kentucky Department of Insurance until retiring in 2012.
Mr. McGinty was passionate about his church, sports, community service, and family. He was a devout member of Broadway United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for 50 years to various age groups, founded a multi-church youth basketball league, provided communion to shut-ins, and served in various leadership roles.
His love of sports led him to officiating basketball and football games, first on the high school level and then on the college level. He called many games in the First District and worked several state championship games. Ultimately, he was elected as an official into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in 2005. On the collegiate level, he joined the OVC as a referee and called three National Championships before his retirement. L. V. left the court and field and became the Supervisor of OVC football officials.
He was a forever Tulane Green Wave supporter, and a lover of all things SEC, particularly UK basketball, LSU football and baseball, and Vanderbilt baseball.
His community service included membership in the Paducah Rotary Club. He was a past president, a Paul Harris Fellow, and chairman of the Community Scholarship Program which provides tuition to qualifying McCracken County seniors to attend WKCTC. He also served on the KHSAA Board of Control and the Paducah Red Cross Board. His community support extended to the Carson Center, Market House Theater, and several other non-profits.
The greatest enjoyment for Mr. McGinty was his family. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Barbara, in 1963, and the two walked side by side for the next 57 years. The couple had two sons, Trey and Steven, who provided him great joy watching them participate in athletics and growing into family men themselves. He was blessed with the gift of four granddaughters who put a smile on his face whenever he could share a story about one of them. He will be remembered by many as a coach, teacher, friend, and mentor, but to his family, he will always be a loving husband, Dad, and Granddad.
Mr. McGinty is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Nell Wilson McGinty; his sons, L. V. “Trey” McGinty III (Leigh), of Brentwood, Tennessee; Steven McGinty (Lisa), of Nashville, Tennessee; his brother, James Donald McGinty (Sally), of Sugar Land, Texas; his granddaughters, Mary Lauren, Ella, Emily, Ava; one niece; four nephews; several cousins; and many friends.
Mr. McGinty was preceded in death by his parents, L. V., Sr. and Elinor Baker McGinty, and his brother Charles McGinty.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Broadway United Methodist Church with the Rev. Ray Chandler officiating.
Visitation will be held from 2 -4 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Broadway United Methodist Church or other local non-profit organizations.
The funeral will be live-streamed: https://livestream.com/bumcmedia
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs From Home” program by 5 p.m. Saturday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.