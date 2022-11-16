BARLOW — L. Bradley Reid, 86, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
He was born Nov. 3, 1936 in Ragland to his parents, Howard L. and Mary Ethelyn Ford Reid. Bradley was a member of Barlow Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. He farmed most of his life in Ballard County. Bradley enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid horse and mule lover. He was a great fan of UK basketball and coached many games from his recliner.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bobby Reid of Barlow; a son, L. Clayton Reid (Renee) of Barlow; a daughter, Deborah Reid of Paducah; four grandchildren, DeAnna Garvin, Dayna Tappan (Allen), Marlee Durbin (Zachary) and Lance Reid; and two great-grandchildren, DayJon Gray, and Ayden Tappan.
Bradley was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Paul Reid; a sister Joan O’Dowd and his parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 after 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scott Fickes officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Barlow Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959
