BARLOW — L. Bradley Reid, 86, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at Baptist Health in Paducah.

He was born Nov. 3, 1936 in Ragland to his parents, Howard L. and Mary Ethelyn Ford Reid. Bradley was a member of Barlow Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for many years. He farmed most of his life in Ballard County. Bradley enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid horse and mule lover. He was a great fan of UK basketball and coached many games from his recliner.

