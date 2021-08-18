Kye Ceraul Hendrix, 64, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Aug. 13, 2021. Kye was born on Dec. 26, 1956, to Anne Davenport and James Ceraul in Princeton. After graduating from Christian County High School in 1974, she combined her love of beauty and people in her profession as a floral designer.
Kye was a dedicated mother who doted on her children and treasured every moment she spent with them. She especially loved her role as a “MeMe” to her granddaughter whom she considered to be her best friend. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and offered every stranger a smile.
Kye was a lifelong member of Big Blue Nation and an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. After retiring as a florist, she took a liking to domestic cats as well and was known in the community for her contributions in rescuing homeless cats and dogs. Kye spent her life loving all life around her such as flowers, pets, and wildlife, and was only known for her aversion to the Florida Gator.
Perhaps what the family will miss most is her ability to remedy any situation with the best hug on the planet. She was strong and brave and famously sported makeup always, even to mow the lawn. Her charm and wit are a legacy the family will remember fondly.
She is survived by her loving wife, Penny Barret (Jacksonville, Florida); two sisters, Antha Hargrove (Hopkinsville) and Missy Craft (Hopkinsville); three children, Jamey Ladd (Paducah), Meagan Hendrix (Jacksonville) and Drew Hendrix (Jacksonville, Florida); one granddaughter, Hannah Ladd; and several nieces and nephews.
Kye was predeceased by her parents, Anne and James; and two brothers, Hugh Davenport Jr. and James Michael Ceraul.
It is a comfort to know that when Kye entered eternity on the Aug. 13, 2021, and was greeted by her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is now in perfect peace and health forevermore.
In lieu of a service, her family wishes that contributions in her name be made to your local humane society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.