ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Kristy Baker, 50, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away April 7, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Survived by her husband Dale Baker and their children Ashley and Lucas, she is also survived by her mother, Joyce Ball; her sister, Cynthia/Edwin Young; and two brothers, Tim/Phyllis Ball and Richard/Trina Ball all of Paducah, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Weldon Ball and brother, Randall Ball.
A graduate of Murray State University, she enjoyed trips to Disney, sports and gaming with the family.
