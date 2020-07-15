BENTON — Kobie Ray Watkins Harper, 15, of Benton, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was a student at Marshall County High School and member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a good big brother, loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, and loved horseback riding.
Born Tuesday, November 30, 2004, in Paducah, he was the son of Tala (Watkins) Harper of Benton. Also surviving are his sister, Harlee Beth Ann Harper of Benton; grandparents, Larry and Janet Watkins, Cinda Cooper; and great-grandparents, Eddie and Sheria Green.
He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Pat Hiland and Ray Watkins, Charles and Virginia Calhoun; and cousin, Ava Jenkins.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sand Hill Church Cemetery with Rev. Brad Walker and Tim Chiles officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Arrangements are being handled by Collier Funeral Home.
