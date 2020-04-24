WICKLIFFE — Kitty Shadoan, 86, of Wickliffe, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born February 14, 1934, in Lexington, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Wayne Thomson and Eloise Moore Thompson Black. Kitty was a graduate of Henry Clay High School in 1952. After a stay at home, she then attended the University of Kentucky with a BS in Elementary Education in 1960 and a Master of Arts in Elementary Education in 1961. Kitty taught at Louisville City Schools, Arkansas School System and Ballard County School System for over 30 years. She enjoyed teaching especially instructing those who were home-bound students.
Kitty was an active member of the Junior League of Lexington, the Wickliffe Woman’s Club, Ballard County Chamber of Commerce, American Heart Association volunteer, Girl Scout Leader, KET Friends Board, KET Coordinator for Western Kentucky and served on the Paducah Community College Development Board. She was a member of the Wickliffe United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents by one daughter, Anne Wayne Shadoan Harlan, and her husband, Judge William Lewis Shadoan.
Kitty is survived by several beloved family members, one daughter, Kate McAnelly and husband, Craig of Lexington, Kentucky, and one son, Tom Shadoan, and wife, Ashley of Paducah, Kentucky. She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jesse Harlan and wife, Misty, Matt Harlan, Elizabeth McAnelly Schapker and husband, AJ, David McAnelly, Parker Shadoan, Kaki Shadoan, and Libby Shadoan, and two great-grandchildren, Katie Reese Harlan and Brooks Harlan.
Kitty was the type of person you meet once in a lifetime. She had the ability to fill an entire room with warmth in an instant and her generosity, intelligence, and grace were unparalleled. Kitty, your peaceful rest is well deserved. We will love you forever.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lourdes Hospice, and the staff at Rivercrest Place Senior Living Center in Paducah, Kentucky for their caring support and love provided to Kitty over the last eight years.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Shadoan will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Four Rivers Walk to Cure Diabetes, 1102 Brinley Avenue, Suite 100, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 or the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Purchase Area, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family, or light a candle.
