KEVIL — Kitty Mae Burnley, 80, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at her home with her daughters by her side.
Kitty was a member of Kevil First Baptist Church and loved her church and church family so very much. She was a hairdresser for 35 years. She was known for her strong will, but kind heart. She enjoyed talking to and helping people. Her large family meant more to her than anything, as she was one of 15 children.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Sanders of Kevil, Melissa Ballard (Glen) of Wickliffe; four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, seven siblings; Belle (Butch) Smith of Slayden, Tennessee, Katie (Doris) Gafford of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, JoAnn Cravens of Vanleer, Tennessee, Sarah Graham of Brighton, Michigan, Mary Skinner of Paducah, Kentucky; Guy (Charlotte) Adkins of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tom Adkins of Dickson, Tennessee.
Kitty was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years James Burnley; her parents, Layton and Birdie Adkins; and seven siblings, Gladys Barbee, Frances Westermann, Wayne Adkins, Joe Adkins, James Adkins, Charles Adkins, and Bill Adkins.
Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with the Rev. Dewayne Smith and Rev. Tim Bertram officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sunrise Children’s Services P.O. Box 36570 Louisville, KY 40233-9909.
