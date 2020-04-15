Kirk Nelson Vowell, 56 years old, devoted husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Mr. Vowell worked in the construction industry as a roofer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Vowell and Hattie Sweeney Vowell; and one sister, Alecia Vowell Green.
Surviving is his loving wife of 31 years, Jennifer Haley Vowell; two sons, Nathaniel Vowell and Ryan Vowell; one grandson, Drake Vowell; three siblings, Scott Vowell, Gale Vowell Pritchett, and Kelly Vowell Scott Reynold; and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Mr. Vowell will be private. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.