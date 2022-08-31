Kirk David Barlow, 53, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home in Paducah. Cremation arrangements were in care of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, Paducah.
Kirk was born March 25, 1969, in Kewanee, Illinois. At the age of three he moved with his family to Billings, Montana. He and his family relocated to Almira, Washington, when he was six years old, where he attended school through his eighth-grade year. In 1983, Kirk and his family moved to Pateros, Washington. He began his freshman year at Pateros High School where he graduated in 1987. During his high school years Kirk enjoyed participating as a member of the football, basketball, tennis, and golf teams.
After high school Kirk attended Washington State University earning a degree in chemical engineering. While at WSU he became a loyal Cougar fan and followed their teams faithfully. He even had the privilege of playing football for coach Dennis Erickson during his freshman year as a walk-on. His career as a chemical engineer began in 1992 at the Hanford nuclear power plant while he was living in West Richland, Washington. In 2009, during his many travels with his job, he made the decision to transfer to the nuclear power plant in Paducah, Kentucky. He married Jessica Housman in 2011 and their daughter was born in 2012. Eve was the pride and joy of Kirk’s life.
Some of Kirk’s favorite pastimes were mountain biking, skiing, playing golf, hiking, attending sporting events and enjoying time with his daughters. He spent many years as a high school and college basketball referee while he lived in the state of Washington. He also volunteered his time to help with various community activities while living in Paducah.
Kirk is survived by his daughter, Eve Barlow, of Paducah, Kentucky; stepdaughter, Lillian Housman of Paducah, Kentucky; mother, Kathy Nolan of Pateros, Washington; father, Orville Barlow, Jr., of Omak, Washington; brother, Dustin Barlow of Moses Lake, Washington; sister, Melanie Williams of Pateros, Washington; niece, Anna Williams of Pateros, Washington; and niece, Grace Williams and her husband, Drake Jerald, of Shoreline, Washington.
A memorial celebration of Kirk’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Rev. Greg Waldrop officiating.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial celebration of Kirk’s life will also be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Methow Community Center (the old schoolhouse) located at the end of Arkansas Avenue in Methow, Washington.
Rest in peace our dear son, father, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. You will be missed by many and will stay in our hearts with love forever.
To plant a tree in memory of Kirk Barlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.