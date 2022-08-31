Kirk David Barlow, 53, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home in Paducah. Cremation arrangements were in care of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, Paducah.

Kirk was born March 25, 1969, in Kewanee, Illinois. At the age of three he moved with his family to Billings, Montana. He and his family relocated to Almira, Washington, when he was six years old, where he attended school through his eighth-grade year. In 1983, Kirk and his family moved to Pateros, Washington. He began his freshman year at Pateros High School where he graduated in 1987. During his high school years Kirk enjoyed participating as a member of the football, basketball, tennis, and golf teams.

