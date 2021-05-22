KEVIL — Kimberly Watson, 62 of Kevil, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Kim can be described as a free spirit who never met a stranger and was most generous and hospitable to everyone whose paths crossed hers. She was kind and giving and was a passionate animal lover. Kim was also a gourmet cook and had a passion for life that could easily be described as contagious.
Born Thursday, July 31, 1958, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late William Edward Adams, Jr. and the late Norma Roberts Adams.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Suzanne Adams, and brother, William Edward Adams, III.
A special thanks is extended to her caregivers who were her survivors, niece, Emily Sanders, husband Tim of Paducah; nephews, Jack Telle, wife Terri of Benton, and Larry Telle, wife Joy of Louisville.
Her presence will be missed by her family and many friends.
In respect of Kim’s enjoyment of simplicity and privacy, no formal public services will be conducted.
To honor her love of all creatures, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Project Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Metropolis, IL 62960-0125.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling the arrangements.
