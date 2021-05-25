KEVIL — Kimberly Watson, 62, of Kevil, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Kim can be described as a free spirit who never met a stranger and was most generous and hospitable to everyone whose paths crossed hers. She was kind and giving and was a great lover of animals. Kim was also a gourmet cook and had a passion for life that could easily be described as contagious.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Born Thursday, July 31, 1958, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William Edward Adams, Jr. and the late Norma Roberts Adams.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Suzanne Adams, and brother, William Edward Adams, III.
Kim requested that a special thanks be extended to her cousins who survive, Emily Sanders, husband Tim, of Paducah, Jack Telle, wife Terri, of Benton, and Larry Telle, wife Joy, of Louisville; and to Jennifer Story, of Lourdes Hospice.
Her presence will be missed by her family and many friends.
In respect for Kim’s wishes, no formal public services will be conducted.
To honor her love of all creatures, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Project Hope, P.O. Box 1125, Metropolis, IL 62960-0125, a no-kill animal shelter.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling the arrangements.
