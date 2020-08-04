METROPOLIS — Kim Randolph, 61, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:52 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Shane Rust officiating.
Kim is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tony Randolph; son, Jason Randolph and wife Leah; grandson, Jensen Randolph; sister, Tracy Powell and husband Rickey; nieces, Misty Young, Jessica Powell, Amanda Powell, Katie Randolph, Kelley (Randolph) Taylor; great-nieces, Livi Young, Lillian Young, Mila Taylor; great-nephews, Gabriel Weathers, Jameson Smith, Leif Taylor; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nick and Cathy Randolph; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James “Poncho” and Margaret Randolph; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Dale and Marian Sue (Bremer) Young; brother, Loren James “Jimbo” Young; grandparents, Murel “Donk” and Niva Bremer, Loren and Carolyn (Haverkamp) Young; nephew, Matt Randolph; mother-in-law, Carolyn Randolph.
Memorials may be made in Kim’s name to Kentucky Sheriff’s Ranch, P.O. Box 57, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.