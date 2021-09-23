LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Kim Lee Summers, 50 of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021. Kim was born on April 25, 1971, to Bill and Jane Ann Anderson of Mayfield, Kentucky.
Kim loved the outdoors — fishing, hunting, and simply working in her landscaping but her first love was teaching which she was passionate about.
Kim was preceded in death by her son Anderson (Andy) Taylor Summers.
She is survived by her husband, Eric; her daughter, Betty, of Lake Jackson; and parents, Bill and Jane Ann Anderson of Mayfield, Kentucky.
A celebration of life will take place at Brazos Pointe Fellowship at 2 p.m. Friday Sept. 24, 2021. A reception will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Freeport River Place, 733 Mystery Harbor, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Kim Summers Memorial Scholarship Fund managed by BISD Educational foundation, or Texas Children’s Hospital in honor of Kim or Andy Summers.
