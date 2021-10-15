MADISONVILLE — Kim Keeling Hurt, 51, of Madisonville, formerly of Paducah, passed away of natural causes Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. in Evansville, Indiana. Kim was a faithful Baptist as well as a homemaker. Kim received an associate’s degree as a pharmacy technician and was a former employee of Ameri Source, Western Baptist Hospital and Walmart. Kim enjoyed scrapbooking, decorating, crafting, flowers and listening to country music. She cherished spending quality time with her family and her rat terrier, Macey.
She is survived by her husband, McHenry Hurt; one daughter, Katie Pace and husband, Nathan, of Paducah; one son, Jacob Turner and wife, Katie, of Montana; two sisters, Teresa (Pam) Herndon of Paducah and Gwenda Lockett of Colorado; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were parents, Wayne Keeling and Shirley Bolte Keeling.
Memorial visitation will be held noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
