Kim Dupree, 58, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Steve Alan Dupree; two daughters, Brandy Gifford Holley of Mount Sterling and Aimee Borden Thorn of Benton; one stepdaughter, Candice Dupree of Paducah; one stepson, Brent Dupree of Stamping Ground; nine grandchildren; and her mother, Patricia Stoner Rudd Radcliffe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Allen Rudd; her grandmother, Ada Lucy; and stepfather, Donald Wayne Radcliffe.
A private family service will be held with the Rev. Joe Thorn officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Visit www.milnerandorr.com.
