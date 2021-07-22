Kezia “Precious” Cryetha McClain, 42, of Paducah, answered her father’s call to eternal rest on July 11, 2021. Precious was born in Paducah, on March 14, 1979, to the late Laura Sains Hall-Cawthon and Ben Hall Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura Hall-Cawthon and Ben Hall Sr; stepfather, Melvin Cawthon; maternal grandparents, Willie and Mattie Hall; uncle, Victor Hall; brother, Roosevelt Hall; and one cousin, Quintin Hall.
Precious was a devoted Christian who was an all-around servant at Just By Faith Ministries in Metropolis, Illinois. Precious was a church clerk and administrative assistant to the pastor. She made it her mission to instill the Lord and his word in her children. She took her love for God and worship wherever she went.
Precious was a 1997 Paducah Tilghman Graduate. While attending Tilghman she showed her love for music by playing clarinet in the Paducah Tilghman Band of Blue and Color Guard. After graduating high school, Precious served in the U.S. Military Army National Guard from 1997 to the early 2000s. Precious attended West Kentucky Community and Technical College where she earned her associate degree. She continued her education at Murray State University earning a bachelor’s degree in social work. She was currently employed at Parkview Nursing Home; she took pride in her career. She often stated, “God gave me this big heart for a reason, and I’m going to spread joy with it!” Helping others before she helped herself was the sentiment that Precious had.
Precious will forever be remembered by the JOY she brought to others through laughter and just being her, PRECIOUS! Anyone that knew Precious fell in love with her loving spirit and heart.
She leaves to cherish her fond memories: is her fiancé, Melissa Lindsey of Paducah; four sons, Kestin McClain, Keon McClain, Kemari McClain, and Kemuel McClain all of Paducah; three special children, De’Juana Maxwell-Hall of Martin, Tennessee, De’Nise Maxwell-Hall and Jewel Hall Jr.; her grandmother, Mattie Sains of Paducah; grandchildren, Ke’Mireon Askew, Kingstin McClain, and Ai’brielleh McClain all of Paducah; sisters, Diane Caldwell of Detroit, Michigan, and Shycyria Harris of Paducah; brothers, Terry (Tracy) Miller of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Ollie B. (Lisa Brown) Hall of Union City, Tennessee, Ben Hall Jr., Jewell (Ladata) Hall, and Cedric Hall all of Paducah; one special brother, Rafiel Banks; aunts, Patricia (James) Collins of Rockford, Illinois, Lisa Hall of Memphis, Tennessee, DyVonnettea Wiley of Corpus Christi, Texas; uncles, James (Carla) Hall of Rockford, Illinois, Tim (Sara) Hall of Memphis, Tennessee, Clifton (Linda) Daye, Mathis Sains, and Ralph Burns all of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friends, Mary Banks, Maria Ruffin, Tanaka Townsley-Taylor.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Gwendolyn Addison-Duncan officiating.
Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour on Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
