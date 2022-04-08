EDDYVILLE — Kevin Lynn LeFan, 59, of Eddyville, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
He had been Meat Department Manager at Food Giant in Marion. He loved horseback riding and was a ham radio operator. Kevin loved spending time with his grandchildren and walking his dog, Emma.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Linzy LeFan, Dycusburg; one daughter, Paige (Daniel) Adams, Eddyville; two brothers, Philip (Jeretta) LeFan and Dennis (Jamie) LeFan, both of Dycusburg; four grandchildren, Shelbi Glover, Tysen Glover, Reed Adams and Millie Kate Adams; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sanders LeFan; and twin brother, Stanley LeFan.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Dycusburg Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
