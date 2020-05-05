MAYFIELD — Kevin Joseph Curtsinger, 57, of Wingo, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 4:48 p.m. at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He owned and operated Kevin Curtsinger Allstate Insurance agencies in Mayfield, Murray and Fulton for 22 years. He was a member of the Mayfield Rotary Club, a YMCA contributor and the longest active member of the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department. He was on the Mayfield-Graves County Housing Authority Board and served for 16 years on the Graves County School Board. He was a Murray State University alumni and a member of the AGR Fraternity. Kevin was a member of the Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Erica Jo Poole Curtsinger of Wingo; son, Brandon Curtsinger of Wingo; daughter, Randi Jo Gossum (Tory) Smith of Martin, Tennessee; daughter, Bridgett (Ben) Toon of Wingo; son, Tony Matheny of Wingo; daughter, Mary Matheny of Paducah; son, Robert Garland of Wingo; daughter, Maggie Garland of Wingo; and five grandchildren, Rylan, Brooklyn, Brayden, Teller and Aubrey.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Curtsinger; his brother, Hal Mullins; and his parents, Lucian & Bette Magness Curtsinger.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Wingo Cemetery with Rev. Mickey Fowler officiating. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date after the coronavirus bans have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rotary Club Scholarship Fund in memory of Kevin Curtsinger, P.O. Box 485, Mayfield, Ky 42066.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.