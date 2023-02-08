BENTON — Kevin Lynn Holt, 60, of Benton, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a Carpenter in Local Union 357 and worked as a foreman and superintendent for both CESA Contractors and eventually retired while working for Morsey Construction.
He was of the Baptist faith growing up but also attended Briensburg Church of Christ.
His wife of 41 years, Kimberly Mack Holt of Benton; three sons, Paul Anthony Holt of Denver, Colorado, Kristopher Adam Holt of Benton, Tennessee, and Scott Andrew Holt of Benton; brother, Danny Holt of Gilbertsville and one grandson.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were Jakie D. Holt and Joyce Ellis Holt.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home with John Dale and Danny Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital or the Marshall County Animal Shelter, 839 Benton-Briensburg Rd, Benton, KY 42025.
