Kevin Elam Briggs, 63, of Paducah, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home.
Kevin was a lovable soul with a radiant personality and a passion for hairdressing. He started doing hair in the 70’s in Sikeston, Missouri. Kevin spent the last nine years working at Pur Bliss in Paducah. Kevin will be remembered for his immaculate gift wrapping and tasty bacon.
Kevin is survived by three nieces, Cameron (Keith) Jones, Candace Briggs, and Brandy Scott; one nephew, P.J. (Lindsey) Briggs; three great-nephews, Spencer (Savannah) Briggs, Reggie Jones, and Kaylen Salyer; four great-nieces, Ember (Cody) Lee, Kenzie Briggs, Mattie Walsh, and Kennadie Briggs; one great-great-niece, Bridgette Briggs; and two furbabies, Lilly and Bluebell.
Preceding Kevin in death are his parents, Lloyd Gerald and Juanita Briggs; one brother, Lloyd Gerald Briggs Jr.; his maternal grandmother, Louise Miller Elam; and his dog and best friend of 16 years, Garth Quentin “Little Man” Briggs.
Friends may visit the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
