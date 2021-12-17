PADUCAH- Kevin Duan Walker, age 55, died at home on Dec. 15, 2021. He was born in Paducah on March 18, 1966.
He is a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor’s in chemistry and a master’s in science. He was employed at Agilent Technologies as a Field Service Specialist, an expert in Inductively Coupled Plasma — Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES). He also served as an international instructor to Field Service Engineers where he taught others how to fix ICPs and Atomic Absorptions (AAs). In addition, he was a well-respected resource on how to fix ICP- Mass Spectrometry (MS), Ultraviolet Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis), Microwave Plasma Molecular Emission Spectroscopy (MP). His energy and passion for teaching and serving his customers was infectious. His coworkers and peers regarded him as a mentor and great friend, and they often credited him with making Agilent a family.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Vera Lee Ann (Dowdy) Walker; one son, Joshua Kyle Walker; and one daughter, Rebekka Lee Walker of Paducah; one sister, Sandra Holshouser of Calvert City; and several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Elizabeth “Bess” (Hodge) Walker; two sisters, Tammy Elrod and Gina Walker; two brothers, Howard “Hardy” Walker Jr and Donald Walker.
Not only was he a great family man, he was a source of inspiration to many who came to Hope Chapel nearly every Sunday morning to hear a positive message to carry them through their week. Kevin was a dear friend and second father to many. While his kids were school age, he served as the League Coordinator of Reidland Little League Football and was either the Coach or the biggest supporter for their sports, from basketball to football to cross-country to theatre. He was nowhere happier than spending time on Kentucky Lake with his family, friends and strangers, what he called his “Little Piece of Heaven”. According to Kevin’s final wishes his body is to be cremated.
All family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. with services directly after.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to donate to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
