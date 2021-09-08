Kevin Allen Davis, 51, of Paducah, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was born in Paducah, on April 7, 1970. Kevin was a superintendent for Honeywell and formerly worked for Paducah Water Works. He was a member of Salt and Light Community Church. Kevin was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy and the Mechanized Cavalry First Battalion Company E. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors. Kevin was always willing to volunteer to help different organizations in his community.
He survived by his wife of 30 years, Shan Araki Davis; mother, Mary Oakley Davis of Paducah; sons, Riley Allen Davis and Devin Wilson Davis both of Paducah; brother, Mitchell Keith Davis and wife, Shelia, of Paducah; nephews, Matthew Davis and Cody Sedberry; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his daughter, Makayla Grace Davis; father, Keith A. Davis; grandparents, Ervin and Lois Davis and Alfred and Ruby Oakley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tommy Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Wallace Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
