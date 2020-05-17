BENTON — Kerry Lynn Wallace, 56 of Benton, (Symsonia community) died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1963 in Mayfield, the son of Ronnie Wallace and Janice Kay Wallace of Symsonia. He worked at Symsonia Supply and was the church secretary at Clarks River Baptist Church in Symsonia. He was also a member of Clarks River Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents, two brothers, Kevin Wallace, of Paducah, and Nathan Thomas of Symsonia.
In compliance with the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the CDC’s health and public safety directives, the funeral services will be private with burial in the Clarks River Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Collins will officiate.
