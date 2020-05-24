WINGO — Mr. Kent D. Mays, 80, of Wingo, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. at his residence.
He was a member of the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a former member and President of the Wingo Lions Club and former member of the Wingo Volunteer Fire Department; he was the former President of the Bank of Wingo and retired as the Senior Vice President of First National Bank (FNB).
Mr. Mays is survived by his wife of 60 years, Malinda Darnell Mays, of Wingo; son Russell Mays, of Wingo; son Mark (Kelly) Mays, of Wingo; two sisters, Donna (John) Baldwin, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lana (Howard) Ward, of Wingo; one brother, Ron (Mary) Mays, of Wingo; four grandchildren, Teddy Mays, of Lexington, Michael Mays, of Wingo, Nathan (Kaylan) Mays, of Richmond, and Jenny Mays, of Wingo; several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Wendy Crass Mays; parents Neville B. and Thelma Wilson Mays.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. R.B. Mays, Bro. Dana Baldwin and Rev. David Gargus officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call after 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church Family Life Center.
Pallbearers will be: Teddy Mays, Nathan Mays, Michael Mays, Jeff Jones, Keith Green and Jon Keith Baldwin.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Terry Bethel and Gene Ray Miller.
The Brown Funeral Home in Wingo is in charge of arrangements.
