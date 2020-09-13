Kenny Lovett, 72, of Calvert City died at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his residence.
He was the owner of CFI Equipment Inc. in Calvert City, a veteran of the Air Force during the Vietnam War and a member of Little Cypress Baptist Church in Calvert City.
He is survived by his son, J.P. Lovett of Calvert City; two brothers, Gary Lovett of Benton and Danny Lovett of Syracuse, New York; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce (Hardy) Lovett; parents Carlous and Polly Anna (Torian) Lovett; and two sisters.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Jeff Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
