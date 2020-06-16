KEVIL — Kenny Cooper, 69, of Kevil, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab in Calvert City.
He was a retired operator at Local 181 and a member of Harmony Baptist Church.
Surviving is a daughter, Brandy Cooper Young; two sisters, Carol Howle of West Paducah and Donna Korte of Metropolis; a brother, Chris Cooper; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O.H. Cooper and Martha Peyton Cooper.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Newton Creek Cemetery in Kevil.
Memorial donations can be made in his honor to the West McCracken Fire Department, 9320 Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah KY 42086, or to the American Diabetes Association, 10820 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 220, St. Louis, MO 63127.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
