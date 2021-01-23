Kenneth Wallace

KEVIL — Kenneth “Red” Gene Wallace, 75, of Kevil died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He formerly did tree work and farming.
Surviving are five children, Kathy Sanchez of North Carolina, Kenny Wallace of Kentucky, Bobby Jo Deccola of Ohio, Mary Wallace of Ohio and Denise Powell of Missouri; four sisters, Brenda Watson, Geraldine Boulton, Thelma Smith and Susie Hack; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and seven stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Wallace; and four brothers. His parents were Harley Wallace Sr. and Mary Magdeline Wallace.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Woodville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
