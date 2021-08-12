GRAND RIVERS — Kenneth “Kenny” Vasseur, 72, of Grand Rivers, died on Sunday morning, Aug. 8, 2021, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army after 20 years of service
Mr. Vasseur is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Ray Vasseur; two brothers, Keith Vasseur of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Kerry Vasseur of Murray; a sister, Glenda Kay Elkins of Murray; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
His parents were Raymond Dwight and Audrey Adair Vasseur.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com
