MAYFIELD — Kenneth Turner, 72, of Mayfield, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Turner was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Graves County. He was of the Baptist faith, attended First Baptist in Paducah, and was a member of the Mission Possible Life Group.
At age 20, he began a 36-year career for the Postal Service in Mayfield. Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and remodeling houses.
He is survived by his wife Lucy (Oliver) Turner of Mayfield; his daughter, Michele (Jody) Burton of Paducah; and his granddaughter, Hannah Burton of Paducah.
He is also survived by three brothers, William (Dorothy) Turner of Paducah; Jerry (Pam) Turner of Arlington; and J.W. (Wilma) Turner of Pryorsburg. He also has two surviving sisters- Barbara Barnhill of Mayfield and Donna (Terry) Lovett of Sherman, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burnett and Edrie (White) Turner, two brothers and five sisters.
Private family services will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with Rev. Keith Oliver officiating.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mission Fund of Mission Possible Life Group at First Baptist Church Paducah- 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Pallbearers will be David Cissell, Bernie Cissell, Shawn Cissell, Jimmy Kennemore, Patrick Kennemore and Dakota Turner.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.