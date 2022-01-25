MURRAY — Kenneth G. Todd, 78, of Murray, died at 9:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by three sisters. His parents were Kennie Todd and Cleo Camp Todd.
He is survived by his brother, Danny Ray Todd; sisters, Annette Coles, Wanda Scott, and Hazel Pogue.
Services will be at 2 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Rev. Kerry Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
