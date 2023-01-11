Kenneth “Skeeter” Crass, 68, of West Paducah, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.

Skeeter was born in Paducah on April 9, 1954, to the late Virgil and Ruby Turner Crass. He was of the Christian faith. Skeeter worked for over 23 years as a River Pilot Captain, most recently with James Marine. He loved sports but was most passionate about his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. Skeeter was also an avid go-cart racer. He developed many relationships through his racing and had many people who looked up to him due to his guidance and friendship over the years. Skeet loved to be outdoors at all times. Whether he was mowing his lawn for a third time in a week, or grilling food for family and friends, outdoors is where he was happy. Skeeter was the whole world to his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service information

Jan 14
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, January 14, 2023
1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Jan 13
Visitation
Friday, January 13, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
