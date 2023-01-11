Kenneth “Skeeter” Crass, 68, of West Paducah, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at his home.
Skeeter was born in Paducah on April 9, 1954, to the late Virgil and Ruby Turner Crass. He was of the Christian faith. Skeeter worked for over 23 years as a River Pilot Captain, most recently with James Marine. He loved sports but was most passionate about his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. Skeeter was also an avid go-cart racer. He developed many relationships through his racing and had many people who looked up to him due to his guidance and friendship over the years. Skeet loved to be outdoors at all times. Whether he was mowing his lawn for a third time in a week, or grilling food for family and friends, outdoors is where he was happy. Skeeter was the whole world to his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Skeeter is survived by his three daughters, Susan (Rich) Van Buskirk of Tennessee, Lisa (Steven) Johnston of Metropolis, Illinois and Crystal (Anthony Grayson) Crass of West Paducah; his son, Kenny (Kristina) Crass of West Paducah; six brothers, Michael Crass of Paducah, Douglas Crass of Paducah, Roger Crass of Livingston County, Lester (Paula) Crass of Paducah, Phillip (Bonnie) Crass of Paducah and Bradford (Marla) Crass of McCracken County; 13 grandchildren, Peyton Walters, Brennen Harmon, Kendrick Crass, Gavin Crass, Lexi Crass, Blaklee Crass, Ryvers Crass, Trevor Johnston, Autumn Johnston, Serenity Johnston, Alyssa Grayson, Zoe Eaves and Paris Grayson; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Connie Lynn Nelson Crass; six brothers, Danny Crass, Dennis Crass, David Crass, Buddy-Lynn Crass, Randall Crass and Leonard Crass; his dog and best friend, “Ace”; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bruce Harris, Jr. and Steven Johnston officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held 5 — 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, and again noon — 2 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the funeral home.
