Kenneth “Popeye” Wayne Shelton, 80, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a retired employee of General Tire and a U.S. Army veteran.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet Brickeen Shelton; a son, Russell Shelton of Paducah; a daughter, Molly Beth McElvain of Pinckneyville, Illinois; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Floyd and Isabel Bradley Shelton.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Masonic rites will be conducted by Masonic Lodge 283. The Revs. Charles LaChance and Ronnie Stinson Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
