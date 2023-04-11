On Saturday, April 8, 2023, after a difficult bout with cancer, Kenneth Saunders, CRNA, passed peacefully at his home holding the hand of his wife of 53 years.
80 years ago, Ken was born into a coal-mining family in Beckley, West Virginia, one of 14 children. In his young adulthood, he enlisted and served in the Air Force as a Medic during the Vietnam era. After leaving the service, he became the first male graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri. There, he met his future wife, Jimmye Lynn Morris. After their graduation, Ken and Jimmye moved to Springfield, Missouri, where they had their three children. During their time in Springfield, Ken attended Southwest Missouri School of Anesthesia. He worked as a CRNA in Springfield, Missouri; Mayfield; and Paducah, until retirement.
Vastly knowledgeable on almost every topic, Ken had a sharp mind and did not hesitate to share his opinions freely. Much of his free time was spent on Kentucky Lake fishing with family and friends and exploring amateur photography and astronomy.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jimmye Saunders; children Marla Saunders of Hermitage, Tennessee; Julie Saunders Worley (Scott) of McEwen, Tennessee; and David Saunders (Kristin) of Nashville, Tennessee; and two granddaughters whom he adored, Grace and Sarah Worley. Two brothers, two sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the United States will also mourn uncle Kenny’s passing.
He will be cremated, and services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
