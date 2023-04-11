On Saturday, April 8, 2023, after a difficult bout with cancer, Kenneth Saunders, CRNA, passed peacefully at his home holding the hand of his wife of 53 years.

80 years ago, Ken was born into a coal-mining family in Beckley, West Virginia, one of 14 children. In his young adulthood, he enlisted and served in the Air Force as a Medic during the Vietnam era. After leaving the service, he became the first male graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri. There, he met his future wife, Jimmye Lynn Morris. After their graduation, Ken and Jimmye moved to Springfield, Missouri, where they had their three children. During their time in Springfield, Ken attended Southwest Missouri School of Anesthesia. He worked as a CRNA in Springfield, Missouri; Mayfield; and Paducah, until retirement.

