SALEM — Kenneth Robert Croft, 64, of Salem, passed from this life on Feb. 15, 2022, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Croft was born Sept. 27, 1957, to Kenneth and Ida Larene Waters Croft in Louisville. He had worked for Ingram Barge as a first-mate for 16 years, as well as Marquette Transportation. He enjoyed fishing, driving in the country, visiting amusement parks, and watching fireworks on the 4th of July. He was a
very generous man
to his family and friends.
He is survived by mother, Ida Croft of Salem; sisters, Linda Uland (John) of Elizabeth, Indiana, and Bonnie Klueber (Dan) of Louisville; and nephew, Jason Klueber.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Croft.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may be left online at boyd
