Kenneth Ray Vessels, 70, of Paducah passed away at 11:28 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mr. Vessels was a Youth Worker for Department of Juvenile Justice and a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his son, Justin Vessels and wife Jill of Paducah; daughter, Kendra Barrett and husband Jeremiah of Calvert City; three brothers, Michael Vessels of Paducah, Chuck Vessels of Mayfield, Jay Vessels of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; one sister, Margret Shoulta of Paducah; three grandchildren, Davis Vessels, Grey Vessels, Carson Barrett; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Allard Vessels and Frances Anita (Hodge) Vessels; two brothers, Ronald Vessels, Donald Vessels; one sister, Rebecca Vessels.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel in Paducah with Mark Thweatt officiating with entombment to follow.
There will be no visitation held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
