ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Kenneth Ray Lane, 82, departed this world on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in the early morning hours surrounded by his children.
Ken was known for his sense of humor — oftentimes many did not know whether to take him serious. He had a love for Kentucky and Duke Basketball (how can one man root for two arch rivals?). His other favorite time of year was baseball season where you could find him planted in front of his television rooting for his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. His children will all tell you he was their greatest life cheerleader and coach. He was so proud of his grandchildren and loved spending time with each of them.
Ken is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Crooks Lane; his parents, Solon Lane and Anna Louise Rainey Ellis; his siblings, Joyce Brookshire and Bobby Lane; and his son in law, Billy Potter.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Beth) Lane, and their children, Madison and Ryan Lane, all of Paducah; his daughter, Michelle (Adam) Plavocos and their children, Tyler Potter and Ana Plavocos, all of Belmont, N.C., and their daughter, Marcella (James) McCachren and their children, William and Benjamin McCachren, all of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; sisters, Shirley Mueller (Bob), of Paducah, and Wilma Bottoms, of Boaz. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by his grand-dogs from each of his children who adored him and he kept fed with Fritos and Cheetos.
Starting work at the young age of 15 as a golf caddy, Ken had a strong work ethic. He was drafted into the Army at 18 and served his country proudly for two years receiving an honorable discharge as the Vietnam War was getting underway. After leaving the Army and several short stops along the way, he made Charlotte, N.C. his home working for Armour Foods for 20 years as a quality control manager. Due to company downsizing, he was displaced and changed careers. He worked for Clariant Corporation as a chemical operator where he retired in 2003. Upon retirement, he returned back to his home state of Kentucky where he resided until 2019. Following the death of his wife, he called Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina home with Marcella and her family until his death where he enjoyed spending time with his two youngest grandsons teaching them about sports.
There will be two celebrations of life this Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. One celebration will at 12 p.m. EST in Charlotte at Mountain Island Church of Christ, 4205 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, Charlotte, N.C. 28216. This will also
be live on Facebook on the Mountain Island Church of Christ page if you are unable to attend. The other service will be held at 11 a.m. CST. This service will be at Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway St. Paducah, KY 42001. Visitation will be following both services. Out of respect for those attending, especially for the elderly in attendance masks will be provided.
The family would like to show their appreciation to two organizations that provided care, love, and information during their journey with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to one of two charities: Community Home Care and Hospice, 525 Becker Drive, Suite A, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 27870 or Nantz National Alzheimer Center, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, TX 77210 www.Nantzfriends.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Hockaday Funeral and Cremation Service of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.
