SALEM — Kenneth Ray “Fay” Croft, 91, of Salem, passed from this life on Nov. 6, 2021, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.
Mr. Croft was born in Crittenden County on May 15, 1930, to Rhea and Edith Dixon Croft.
He was retired from National Distillers in Louisville. He was Baptist by faith and was a 50-plus year Mason of both Salem Masonic Lodge #81 and the Shively Masonic Lodge. Being outdoors was a favorite pastime of his. He enjoyed his coffee and his morning newspaper every day and talking to his friends at Tambco.
Mr. Croft is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ida Larene Croft, of Salem; daughters, Linda Uland (John), of Elizabeth, Indiana, and Bonnie Klueber (Dan), of Louisville; son, Kenneth Robert “Bobby” Croft, of Salem; grandson, Jason Klueber; and two great-grandchildren, Alyx and Taylor Klueber.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley; brothers, Carol Randall, J. D., and Hershel; and his parents.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with family, 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem with 7 p.m. Masonic Services.
