ROSEBUD, Ill. — Kenneth “Poochie” Bowman, 81, of Rosebud, passed away at 9:05 am on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Rosebud with Kevin Richerson officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with military rites.
Kenneth was a retired truck driver, having driven for 65 years. He was of the Church of Christ faith and served his country in the United States Army.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy Bowman; daughters, Tonia Ramer and husband Kenny and Tiffany Bowman and husband Eric; sons, Kerry Bowman and wife Vicki, Kevin Bowman and wife Kathy, Keith Bowman and wife Trish, Craig Bowman and wife Kendra, and Corey Bowman and wife Melanie; grandchildren, Brandon (Ashley) Bowman, Chris (Heather) Bowman, Kyle (Jessica) Bowman, Collins (Naeashlie) Ramer, Taylor Bowman, Kaleb Ramer, Tristan Bowman, and Abby Bowman; eight great grandchildren; sister, Ann Kirksey; several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth William and Lois (Ball) Bowman; son, Dr. Kenneth Bowman; sisters, Sue Conley and Peggy Bowman; brother, Raymond Bowman.
Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bowman, Chris Bowman, Collins Ramer, Kaleb Ramer, Kenny Ramer, Eric Bowman, Thomas Meyers, and Gregory Elam.
