Kenneth “Kenny” McGill, 55, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

He was a boat captain for McCracken County High School Bass fishing team. He proudly served his country in the Army from which he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa McGill; two sons, Scott McGill, of Denver, Colorado, Stephen McGill, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven daughters, DeAnna McGill, of Brookport, Illinois, Kathy Hayes, of Paducah, Rachele Bartlett of Augusta, Sojnia Bower, of Paducah, Serena Woodham of Valley Center, California, Sara Pascal, of Paducah, Maygan Pascal, of Paducah; his father and stepmother, Byron and Diane McGill; one sister, Leesa Foster, of Metropolis, Illinois; one brother, Doug McGill, of Paducah; one stepsister, Linda Booker, of Calhoun, Louisiana; one stepbrother, Dan Stitt, of Leesburg, Virginia; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Fournier McGill.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Preston Foster officiating. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.

Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com,

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth McGill, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 19
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
9:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jan 18
Visitation
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In