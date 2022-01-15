Kenneth “Kenny” McGill, 55, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a boat captain for McCracken County High School Bass fishing team. He proudly served his country in the Army from which he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa McGill; two sons, Scott McGill, of Denver, Colorado, Stephen McGill, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; seven daughters, DeAnna McGill, of Brookport, Illinois, Kathy Hayes, of Paducah, Rachele Bartlett of Augusta, Sojnia Bower, of Paducah, Serena Woodham of Valley Center, California, Sara Pascal, of Paducah, Maygan Pascal, of Paducah; his father and stepmother, Byron and Diane McGill; one sister, Leesa Foster, of Metropolis, Illinois; one brother, Doug McGill, of Paducah; one stepsister, Linda Booker, of Calhoun, Louisiana; one stepbrother, Dan Stitt, of Leesburg, Virginia; and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Fournier McGill.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Preston Foster officiating. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, 5817 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
