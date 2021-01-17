Kenneth McCauley, 75, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at Diversicare of Smyrna, Tennessee.
He attended St. Rose Catholic Church of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and retired with the Kentucky State Division of Forestry after 32 years of service. He also owned a Christmas tree farm in Wingo, where he lived many years. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and lived in Murfreesboro for the past three years.
He is survived by his daughters, Kelley (James) Wilson of Murfreesboro and Kristi (Jeff) Spencer of Ripley, Tennessee; a brother, Terry McCauley, St. Louis; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon McCauley and Sada Nelson McCauley, wife Donna McCauley, twin infant daughters Jessica and Jayme McCauley and sisters Doris O’Donnell and Patricia Knipe.
A funeral Mass will be at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Murfreesboro. A private burial will be at St. Jerome Cemetery of Fancy Farm at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Clair Senior Citizen Center, 325 St. Clair St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
