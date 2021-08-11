GALVA, Ill. — Kenneth M. “Ken” McGowan, 60, of Galva, died at 12:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church in Galva. Celebrant will be James Yeboah. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 12 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva with recitation of the rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery in rural Galva where military rites will be accorded by the Galva Fusiliers. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
He was born Sept. 26, 1960, in Bloomington, the son of Michael “Mike” and Evelyn (Reich) McGowan. He married Denise Yepsen on March 13, 1993. Survivors include his wife of Galva; his parents of Kevil, Kentucky; two daughters, Brittany (Jeremiah) Waldron of Morton Grove and Emily McGowan of Pekin; a brother, Stephen (MiLinda) McGowan of Paducah, Kentucky; two sisters, Angel McGowan of Paducah, Kentucky, and Catharine (Steve) Eacret of Merdianville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Avery, Cozette and Clark Waldron; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory.
Ken graduated from Reidland High School in Paducah and he served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He had worked as a groundskeeper for Illinois State University. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and enjoyed woodworking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.