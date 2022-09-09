KEVIL — Kenneth M. Gibson, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Life Care Center in La Center. He was born Feb. 8, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to his parents, Travis and Thelma McKinney Gibson.
Kenneth was a lifetime member of Newton Creek Baptist Church, where he was ordained in 1970 and became an emeritus deacon in July 2022. He attended Heath High School where he led the Heath High School baseball team to play in their first State Championship game. He was listed on the Yankees Baseball Pitching Roster and enjoyed playing basketball for Heath High School. Kenneth was a big fan of UConn Women’s Basketball and loved to watch UK play. Some of his hobbies were hunting, fishing and watching a good NASCAR race. During his working years he was employed at USEC as a time keeper and worked construction with his cousin Gene Grief. Later he retired from the Ballard County Road Department and farmed for many years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.